Several Illinois schools go back to remote learning as COVID-19 cases soar

CHICAGO — Testing sites in the Chicago area and state are filling up fast as COVID-19 cases soar. The spike is also causing several school districts to move back to remote learning.

Last week, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said people should be getting tested more often due to the surge across the state.

The testing site in DuPage County filled up in just 40 minutes Thursday, and it’s been packed for days now. Virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all been trending up at an alarming rate all over the state.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS: Vehicles in line waiting for COVID-19 testing to start at 8 a.m. at Arlington Park. This is one of the state run testing facilities.



Full list of the state's testing sites: https://t.co/fMcUhj4cFf pic.twitter.com/eq0GtIZrv5 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) November 13, 2020

Schools are also being impacted and students in several suburban schools districts will be heading back to all remote learning.

Starting Monday, Lyons Township High School will switch to e-learning, Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 will move into full remote learning, Palatine School District 15 will go virtual after Thanksgiving weekend, schools in Barrington, Naperville and Indian Prairie will stay remote as well.

If you are looking to get tested, keep in mind sites do fill up fast. Officials advise to arrive early.

For a full list of mobile testing sites, go to www.dph.illinois.gov.