Several first responders test positive for COVID-19 as Pritzker demands more medical supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 are now confirmed in Illinois, and among the cases are emergency respondents, police officers, firefighters and doctors.

It is not clear at this time how these public servants may have contracted the novel virus.

The Chicago Police Department announced there are four officers who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The department said the latest officer to test positive has a patrol beat on the city's South Side.

CPD has dispatched crews to clean all effected work areas, and is now working with local and state officials to identify those counterparts and members of the public this officer may have come in contact with.

Last week we learned there are also two Chicago Fire Department paramedics who have tested positive for COVID-19. Those who have come in contact with those paramedics are under self-quarantine.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday there is also a corrections officer who tested positive for the virus. The jail has used video to identify those who have come in contact with that officer, and placed them under a two-week quarantine.

Members of the medical community have shared with WGN that they are having to reuse masks after working their shifts, which is a major cross contamination issue. There are also shortages of medical gloves and gowns.

It's no secret Gov. JB Pritzker has been critical or President Donald Trump and the way he's handled the pandemic.

On Sunday, the governor said his office is doing all they can to find personal protection equipment, or PPE's, for emergency responders and medical staff across the state in the absence of help from the White House.

“Even I’m finding it hard to contain my anger with the way Donald Trump is handling this national crisis. I have doctors and nurses and first responders are begging for masks, equipment and more tests. And I have a floor full of staff working day and night to hunt down the supplies our healthcare workers and our first responders need and know that they are going to need.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

Trump responded to Pritzker in a tweet, saying the governor "shouldn't be blaming the federal government for their own shortcomings."

.@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

Pritzker said several businesses and groups have already donated PPE's to first responders. If you would like to donate, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov.