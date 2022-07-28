WASHINGTON — Illinois Senator Dick Durbin announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Durbin released a statement Thursday saying he’s fully vaccinated, double boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The senator said he will quarantine and continue to work remotely.

His full statement reads:

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely.”

