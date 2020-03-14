Secret Service warns of cyber scams during COVID-19 outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service is warning citizens of an increase in cyber scams during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cyber scammers are targeting phones and the internet. Domains being registered with the mention of coronavirus are up.

Internet security groups have already identified several as potentially dangerous, including coronavirusstatus.space, coronavirus-map.com and coronavirus-realtime.com.

The Better Business Bureau, which has been warning people of the scams, received a phishing email this week.

Clicking on potential phishing scams gives scammers the opportunity to peer into your personal information, steal bank accounts and infect an entire company’s software.