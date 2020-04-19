Second Joliet nursing home employee dies amid outbreak

JOLIET, Ill. – A second employee has died at a Joliet nursing home that has been hit very hard by COVID-19.

57-year-old Sandra Green, a CNA at the facility, has become the 26th person to die related to the outbreak at Symphony of Life.

Her daughter told WGN Green passed away on Saturday.

For 24 days, Green was in the ICU on a ventilator. Her daughter, Alicia Evans, said she was nervous to go to work due to lack of information from management about the virus.

Her daughter also said the center lacked PPE.

On Friday, Joliet’s mayor called for a full investigation into the facility.

The state said it’s directly assisting the facility.

“We also have ongoing calls regular calls with the, you know, our infectious disease consultants from UIC,” said Dr. Ezike. “Our infection control preventionist, as well as with their medical team so that’s like an ongoing, thing that’s happened in that facility in the many other facilities that have issues so it’s an ongoing process against once the infection.”

On Friday, 16 residents were still at the center who had tested positive. The others were moved to difference Symphony facilities.