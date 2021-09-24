Second grade classroom in Riverside under quarantine

RIVERSIDE — An entire second grade class in suburban Riverside has been quarantined after four students tested positive for COVID-19.

The students at Ames Elementary School were placed on a two-week quarantine.

The first of the positive cases in the class was identified before Sept. 16. Another case was discovered last week and two more were identified.

Classes for those students will be taught remotely until Oct. 7.

As an added precaution, students at the school have been told to wear masks when they are out on the playground as well as inside.