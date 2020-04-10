Second Chicago police officer dies of COVID-19 complications

CHICAGO – A second Chicago police officer has died of COVID-19 complications, the department confirmed Friday.

The officer was a sergeant in the Area Central detective division. His identify is not known at this time

The department currently has 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 17 more were announced Thursday.

The officer’s passing comes after the death of 21-year veteran Officer Marco Di Franco, 50, who was laid to rest Thursday in a private burial service.

Di Franco contracted the virus at the end of March and spent a weekend in the hospital before he died.

His death is officially recognized as “in the line of duty.”

In a message to the department, interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck said he was “saddened to share the devastating news.”

I am saddened to share the devastating news that a second Department member passed away today from complications of the COVID-19 virus. We are still working to inform extended family members and more information will be released as soon as possible. We can confirm this is a sworn member who worked in the Area Central Bureau of Detectives.

We are beyond heartbroken to share that another one of Chicago's finest has passed away from complications of #COVID19. This is the second member of the Department to be overcome by the disease and our condolences are with his family & sympathies to his CPD family. pic.twitter.com/voWDnqBbb2 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 10, 2020