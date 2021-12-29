Sec. of State closing all driver services facilities for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

CHICAGO – Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday that all driver services facilities will be closed for two weeks in the beginning of the new year due to COVID-19.

They will be closed from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17.

White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services. Online transactions will remain open for all departments to conduct office services, including, but not limited to the following.

Renewing a license plate sticker.

Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).

Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.

Obtaining a driver record abstract.

Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

The Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980.

White previously extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities beginning Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services.”