Schools in Lombard District 44 to be closed Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns

LOMBARD, Ill. — Eight schools in Lombard, Illinois will be closed Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a letter sent out to families of District 44 students, the district said the DuPage County Health Department informed school officials that “an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and attended a volleyball game on Wednesday, March 4 at Glenn Westlake Middle School.”



Based on the information and out of an abundance caution, all schools will be closed Wednesday “to conduct enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures by licensed professionals in all eight of our schools,” the letter said.

The district said is working with the DuPage County Department of Public Health.

“While we were awaiting their guidance, we did make the decision to cancel all after school activities starting this evening, including all park district activities. We do apologize for the late notice in which this may have reached you,” the letter said. “Our decision to close school is above and beyond what is being recommended by health authorities and is not in response to a threat in our community. We feel it is extremely important that we take all necessary precautions to best protect our students, staff and community members.”

Officials said they anticipate that schools would reopen Thursday.

The district urges families to contact the school nurse if “you or someone in your household is under a self-quarantine OR if you have a combination of a fever, cough and shortness of breath and have obtained the advice of a medical professional.”

