Schaumburg Boomers open parking lot for drive-in fireworks

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – The Schaumbug Boomers opened their parking lot Friday night for a drive-in fireworks event.

The minor league baseball team decided it was a way of being socially distance while still getting people together for the holiday weekend.

The stadium is doing three nights of fireworks with last night being the first show. The shows start at 9:30 p.m.

The team offered a few different options to view the display. There was an option to park in the west parking lot for a makeshift drive-up show. People also gathered around their cars in the parking lot to get good spots for the fireworks.

There was an also an option to reserve a table or suite inside the ballpark.

Every other box was sold in an effort to keep groups separated. People who came said it’s different than years’ past, but it’s a great alternative.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to have the controlled environment and be able to be outside also with the grand kids, it’s real great,” said Jim Clifton.

The options were so popular that all three nights sold out.