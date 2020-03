CHICAGO — Determining who is at greatest need for medical care is a decision made every day in hospital emergency rooms around the country, but the way doctors arrive at that choice may change in a pandemic.

In Italy, instead of first tending to the sickest patients, doctors said they were forced to treat the ones they knew they could save. They rationed ventilators to those for whom they would do the most good. It's like a mash unit in war. And now as we wage the war on COVID-19, officials are calling on those who were on the front lines to return to duty.