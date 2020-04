WASHINGTON — The race is on for small business owners across the country to access billions in emergency funding Monday through the Small Business Administration. And, in a few hours, the Paycheck Protection Program -- initially plagued by technical hiccups and questions about if lenders were prioritizing the businesses that needed the money most -- will get a second chance to get things right.

This has always been a balancing act between perfection and getting billions out the door in enough time to actually keep a small business open. Remember, SBA is an agency that typically handles just more than $25 billion in loans a year. Now it is tasked with getting $310 billion in PPP loans out the door in a matter of days.