Salvation Army holding weekly food drives on Saturdays in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. – The Salvation Army is one of several organizations making sure people have food and other supplies throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, The Salvation Army in Elgin held a food drive.

Volunteers placed boxes of food in people’s trunks and back seats. Anyone walking to the site should wait on the sidewalk and maintain a six-foot distance from others.

The food drive is taking place every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 316 Douglas Ave. in Elgin.

On Friday, The Salvation Army in Elgin partnered with local Rotary and Kiwanis groups to deliver food and home goods to seniors. Senior Services of Elgin provided the list of seniors. There will be another delivery for seniors on Friday, April 24th.

The Salvation Army in Elgin is giving out home goods to the public on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. During the pandemic, anyone living in the service area can pick up goods once every 60 days. People just need to bring a picture ID with proof of address.

There are more than 20 Salvation Army Community Centers across the Chicago area offering similar services.

You can find your location and more information at www.SalArmyChicago.org.

The Salvation Army has also established an emotional and spiritual hotline at 877-740-8829. Staff are answering calls in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Callers can leave messages after-hours.

People looking for financial support due to lost wages or unemployment due to COVID-19 can call 773-205-3520.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering with Salvation Army can sign up at https://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org/.