‘Safety top priority’: CPS chief says district taking steps to make classrooms safe as possible

CHICAGO — A Chicago Public Schools is pressing on with plans to restart in-person learning next week, but the teachers union continues to say members don’t feel safe.

CPS invited WGN to South Shore Fine Arts Academy Wednesday to show not only what steps the school is taking to keep students and staff safe, but for a candid conversation with CPS Chief Educational Officer LaTanya McDade.

“I also want our staff and families to know we take safety as a top priority,” McDade told WGN Reporter Erik Runge.

McDade then listed the number of steps CPS has taken to make schools as safe as possible.

“We know the best place for students and educators is in the classroom,” McDade added.

McDade says CPS has spent millions updating ventilation systems, adding hand sanitizer every where, along with signage about mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing.

The district has also added specialized air purifiers to classrooms and says it has followed all national state and safety guidelines. McDade also says CPS feels comfortable moving forward with in-person learning, even as a new more contagious variant of the virus makes it ways to the US from the UK — which just shut down schools again.

“If our state and local health officials didn’t think it was safe to open schools, we would not be reopening,” McDade said.

She also pointed to anecdotal data to show schools can reopen safely.

“Right here in the city of Chicago, tens of thousands of students in private and parochial schools have been in class for the last three months and they have done so safely,” McDade said.

Still CTU continues to fight the district’s plan, citing safety concerns.

More than half of the 7,000 teachers and staff did not show up for school Monday. CPS says more than half did report Tuesday and they expect attendance to continue to trend up. Some CTU members don’t see it that way.

WGN’s Erik Runge asked McDade what the plan is if not enough teachers return for the 77,000 students who opted for in-person learning.

“We have hired additional employees to support schools with that, and so we will be looking at work force on a school-by-school basis to identify where we may have some school that we have concerns around work force, so we can insure that substitutes can be available to support,” McDade said.

Pre-Kindergarten and special education will be welcomed back to classrooms Monday, and kindergarten through eighth grade are scheduled to start next month.