Rush Medical Center doctor gives update on how hospitals are coping

WGN continues to check in around town with doctors on the frontlines. Dr. Ed Ward, an emergency medicine physician at Rush University Medical Center, tells us they have the beds and the equipment and the resiliency to keep going.

“I would say we are starting to plateau a bit the number of very ill patients coming in seems to be it’s still a lot but it’s not rapidly increasing like it was before so in that sense that`s a real blessing,” Ward said.

Ward said he and his team see about 80 patients a day who suspect they have COVID-19. They come in through what was once an ambulance bay, now converted to a makeshift COVID-19 intake unit. About half end up testing positive.

“Most of the patients we’re seeing are just a little bit sick and they are able to go home but for the ones that are coming in really sick it’s surprising,” Ward said.

The surprising factor? Some walk in with complaints of shortness of breath. When doctors measure their blood oxygen saturation, the levels are often life-threatening. Those patients are immediately given supplemental oxygen and placed in a prone position to help support their lungs.

“So for the first time I’ve ever seen, you’ve got patients in the ER on their stomachs waiting to get admitted up into the ICU for further treatment,” he said. “If you’ve got medical illness, if you are older if you are overweight those are the people getting whacked by this disease so please be patient.”

With enough resources in place for now, Ward says Rush is helping other hospitals.

“Every day we’re taking in five or six intubated patients from outside partner hospitals that just don’t have those kind of resources,” Ward said.

And, like others in the trenches, they’re fueled by the outpouring of community support.

“Emergency medicine staff they are known for their resiliency and this has been a test of that and I’m very proud to say there are so many people working so hard to be able to do this that we really are hanging in there and some of the stuff keeping us going is I’m getting more love from patients coming in than I have ever,” Ward said. “There’s so much understanding of what we’re trying to do.”

Ward said the pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint, and that he doesn’t know what mile marker we’re currently on.