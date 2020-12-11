Rush employees hold vaccination dry run Friday after positive Pfizer news

CHICAGO — Employees at Rush did a dry run Friday to practice vaccine distribution after an FDA panel endorsed the emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

With the COVID-19 vaccine expected to be delivered to Rush University Medical Center possibly early next week, emergency room Dr. Meeta Shah would be among the first group of healthcare workers at the hospital to receive their first shot.

“We’ve been tackling this for so many months and it’s actionable,” Dr. Shah said.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Rush employees is ready to go.

“We have 10 bays,” said Director of Operations for Employee and Corporate Health Services Lisa Weichman Harries. “Our goal is thousand people a day.”

It will operate by appointment, but the plans are fluid; all depending on how much vaccine arrives and when.

Gov. Pritzker said it may be April before the vaccine is available to the general public.

So for Dr. Shah, the excitement comes with continued caution.

“Just because a few of us are getting vaccinated doesn’t mean we’re anywhere near the end of the road here,” Dr. Shah said.

A hospital spokesperson said a group of about 200 of Rush’s highest-risk frontline workers will get vaccinated first.

On Friday, 9,420 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 were reported, including 190 additional deaths.