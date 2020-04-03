Roseland Community becomes first South Side hospital to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicagoans lined up outside Roseland Community Hospital on the South Side Friday to be tested for COVID-19.

The hospital said it is working to test first responders during the growing pandemic.

The hospital partnered with AML Labs to begin testing fifth district Chicago Police officers on Thursday.

Roseland Community Hospital opened testing to surrounding communities Friday for those hoping to get a COVID-19 test.

“What we want to be able to test are those who are showing symptoms. So if someone shows up with a fever. If they have respiratory conditions. If they’ve traveled recently. If they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Those are the people that we want to test first,” said Tim Egan, Rosalind Community Hospital.

Those who showed up to Roseland Friday without symptoms were given advice on how to self-quarantine.

Roseland is the first hospital to begin drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on the city’s South Side.

“This is a safety net hospital where patients are coming from other facilities. We have patients coming from the community at large — with ailments other than COVID. At this point, we feel it is our job and our duty to service this community and to be a leader in this process,” said Dr. Terrill Applewhite, COVID Task Force Chairman.

Roseland is also doing outreach with the help of medical students to visit multiple nursing homes throughout the city to test staff and residents.

Roseland Community Hospital said it was able to test around 400 people on Thursday.