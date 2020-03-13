Rivers Casino temporarily suspends operations due to COVID-19

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Rivers Casino has temporarily suspended operations.

“In the best interests of our Team Members, guests and the Chicagoland community, we are temporarily closing Rivers Casino Des Plaines effective Sunday, March 15, for fourteen days. Although there have been no known cases of COVID-19 at the property, we are suspending operations out of an abundance of caution and to promote the social distancing recommended by health officials,” the casino said in a press release Friday.

Rivers will continue normal payroll for team members during the 14-day suspension.

For updates during the temporary closure, please visit RiversCasino.com.