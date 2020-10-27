Rising COVID-19 rates, hospitalizations in Chicago hit Illinois’ limit as most regions see added restrictions

WATCH ABOVE: Chicago Department of Public Health Director Dr. Allison Arwady gives an update on COVID-19 in the city Tuesday

CHICAGO — A sustained rise in COVID-19 test positivity rates and coronavirus hospitalizations reported in Chicago reached the number of days where additional restrictions could be put in place Tuesday, as a resurgence in the virus continues across Illinois and the U.S.

According to data reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday, Chicago posted increases in its 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate and hospital admissions for “COVID-19 like” illness over at least seven of the past 10 days, meeting the state’s criteria for additional mitigation measures to be put in place.

The IDPH reports the 7-day positivity rate in Chicago reached 7.8% on October 24 after rising for eight of the previous 10 days, while the 7-day average of coronavirus hospitalizations rose for a seventh day over that period to 43 as of Saturday.

Chicago now qualifies for “Tier 1” of coronavirus mitigation measures under the Restore Illinois plan, which includes a ban on indoor dining at bars and restaurants and limits on group sizes to 25 people or less.

State health officials announced added restrictions for suburban Cook County after it hit the same number of days with increases in COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations Monday.

While the City of Chicago already banned indoor service at bars which don’t serve food last Thursday, the state’s stricter restrictions would ban all indoor service.

Statewide, the IDPH reported 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 additional coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, while the positivity rate from October 20-26 came in at 6.4%.

Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in practically every state. The virus is blamed for more than 8.6 million confirmed infections and over 225,000 deaths in the U.S., the highest such totals in the world.

With positivity rates rising statewide, every region in Illinois is under added restrictions, over the state’s “failsafe” level of 8% or approaching the limit as of Tuesday.

The North Suburban region including Lake and McHenry counties remained above the state’s 7-day positivity rate “failsafe” level of 8% for a second consecutive day after coming in at 8.4% Tuesday. If the rate remains above 8% for a third day, the region will likely see additional mitigation measures.

Additional restrictions remain in effect in northwestern Illinois, southern Illinois and suburban Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Kane counties, and are coming to suburban Cook County and the Metro East region outside St. Louis starting Wednesday.

The 7-day positivity rate in the West-Central Region reached the state’s “failsafe” level of 8% Tuesday, and will also qualify for added restrictions if the rate remains above 8% for three consecutive days.

Positivity rates in the remaining regions of Illinois are all above 7% as of Tuesday including the East-Central Region (7.9%) and North-Central Region (7.5%).