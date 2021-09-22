Rev. Jesse Jackson to be discharged from rehab center after being treated for COVID-19

CHICAGO — Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. is expected to be discharged Wednesday morning from a rehab center after being treated for COVID-19.

Rev. Jesse and his wife Jacqueline were both hospitalized with the virus in late August at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Jacqueline was discharged from Northwestern on Sept. 4 and Rev. Jackson was transferred to the Shirley Ryan AblityLab to be treated for Covid and for physical therapy due to his Parkinson’s disease.

According to a press release, both Rev. Jesse and Jacqueline are now COVID-19 free.

“Both my parents are ever so thankful for all of the prayers, cards and calls they have received during this very trying period of their lives,” said Jonathan Jackson, their son who is also the national spokesperson for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.