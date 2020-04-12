Retired Waukegan fire captain dies of COVID-19, firefighter son tests positive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A retired captain of the Waukegan fire department has died of COVID-19 as his son battles the virus.

Ken Harvey held hands with Cindy Harvey for nearly 50 years of marriage, but she was not allowed to be by his side for the end.

“It’s like a bomb that just went off and there’s nothing you can do about it,” said Cindy. “It was a nightmare not to be able to be together.”

The Vietnam veteran, current Wadsworth Village Trustee, dad and devoted grandpa contracted COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

“When I seen my dad become to succumb to it there was a realization that this is as bad as people say it is,” son Rob Harvey.

Rob, also a Waukegan firefighter, is fighting his own battle with COVID-19 after getting infected on the job.

"Symptoms have come and then they have gone and I think I’m out of the woods and then they’re back again,” Harvey said.

Friday, his father was saluted on his way to the funeral home.

Like so many others, his family now grieves alone, isolated from each other for safety.

They are trying to plan his funeral now, but will be waiting until the stay-at-home order is lifted for a large gathering.