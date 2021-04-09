Retired nurse volunteers in push to help vaccinate others

When COVID-19 reared its ugly head over a year ago, Illinois Governor JB Pitzer and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot along with other officials put out a call for volunteers to step forward and help in whatever way they could.

One of the needs was people who could vaccinate others once the vaccines were approved.

And a retired Chicago nurse, Mary Meadows, is just one example of 268 medical volunteers who give of their time to help.

Meadows belongs to the Chicago Medical reserve corps.

There are an additional 300 non-medical volunteers giving of their time.