Resurrection College Prep HS evacuated, school canceled Wednesday after ‘member of community’ exposed to coronavirus

CHICAGO — Resurrection College Prep High School announced Tuesday morning it has evacuated students after a “member of the school community” was in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials at the school, located in the Norwood Park neighborhood, said that out of an abundance of caution, students were dismissed at 10 a.m. Tuesday and school with be canceled Wednesday to undergo a deep cleaning. Students

For updated information go to Resurrection College Prep’s site at www.reshs.org. Anyone with questions or concerns are welcomed to contact the school’s main office at 773.775.6616.

Resurrection Prep is now the fourth school in the Chicago area to shut its doors due to coronavirus concerns.

Classes are canceled Tuesday at Bernard Zell School in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood, after a student’s parent was exposed to the virus.

Loyola Academy in Wilmette will be closed for a second day amid coronavirus concerns. The school canceled classes Monday after officials said a student and the student’s family had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the school will also be closed Tuesday.

Vaughn Occupational High School in the Portage Park neighborhood will be closed until March 18 after a school aide tested positive for the virus, according to Chicago Public Schools officials.

