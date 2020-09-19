Restaurants in Will, Kankakee counties relieved for return of indoor dining

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – Restaurant owners in Will and Kankakee County are happy indoor dining has returned to the area.

Due to the drop in the counties’ positivity rate, restrictions have been rolled back.

The owner of Mora Asian Kitchen at the Promenade said it’s been a tough few weeks on top of a tough year.

“We actually have a magician inside because we are celebrating,” Jason Morales said. “We can finally have dine in, which is not having dine in has killed our business, it has been like a ghost town.”

Back on Aug. 26, restrictions were put in place for the counties due to a 3-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate of 8%.

It meant only outdoor dining could continue. At 5.6%, indoor dining came back as of Friday at 5 p.m.

State restrictions regarding social distancing must say in place.