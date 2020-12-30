Restaurants continue to adapt in preparation for unprecedented New Year’s Eve

CHICAGO — This holiday season has been particularly difficult on bars and restaurants that rely on holiday parties and a festive mood to boost the bottom line.

While the calendar will flip to 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic will remain, along with the difficult reality it brings in the restaurant industry.

“My father always says necessity is the mother of invention, and I think we was right when he said that,” Gene and Georgetti managing partner Michelle Durpetti said.

Gene and Georgetti, the revered River North Steakhouse, was built out of wood salvaged from the Great Chicago Fire, later surviving a World War, the Great Recession and its own kitchen fire. The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic are proving to be the most daunting.

“This is the first time in our 80-year history that we were open on Christmas Eve, we were also open on Christmas Day, we’re normally open for indoor dining on New Year’s Eve, but we got an early crowd,” Durpetti said.

Instead of seating 200 customers, there’s only outdoor dining in a tent this year. Business is mostly takeout and delivery. The restaurant is also offering cocktail kits, bottles of wine and specialty Italian groceries.

“We have adapted in every way possible that we could imagine because we didn’t have a choice,” a managing partner said.

As the restaurant industry continues struggle, with staples across Chicago having closed permanently and many others on the brink, restaurants are searching for every way to hang on.

Some suburban restaurants like the Southern Café in Roselle have openly defied the government mitigation orders. The Country House in Clarendon Hills announced on its Facebook page it would open for indoor dining in November, as the only way to avoid going out of business.

Other restaurant owners are abiding by the restrictions, but say staying in business is a struggle.

Mike Roper, owner of Hopleaf Brewery in Andersonville, said it costs more to stay open than to be closed with no one allowed indoors.

At Gene and Georgetti, a special menu item for New Year’s Eve is relevant to 2020: an Italian pork sausage sliced over lentils, with the slices representing coins and symbolizing wealth.

“It’s meant to bring prosperity to those who eat it, so we figured this was a family tradition worth sharing because we could all use a little prosperity in the coming year,” Durpetti said.

Even as optimism rises with vaccine distribution, many in the restaurant industry expect to wait at least six months until anything appears normal again.

Illinois lost 3,000 restaurant and bar jobs in November alone, the most of any state in the country for the month.