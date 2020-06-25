Restaurants, bars and breweries prepare to open doors as Illinois moves into Phase 4 Friday

CHICAGO — Despite a surge of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., and a slight increase in Illinois, the state is moving on to Phase 4 of reopening.

The reopening does come with restrictions and some concerns as the state just reported a slight uptick in the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate.

Regardless, not only are restaurant owners saying they are ready but so are their customers.

Starting Friday, Illinois and Chicago will most into the next phase of the coronavirus reopening plan — which means indoor dining and all restaurants, bars and breweries can open their doors to customers.

According to the state’s guidelines, indoor dining can reopen with groups of 10 or less, with tables spaced 6-feet apart in seated areas and with standing areas at no more than 25% of capacity.

Other safety precautions are being taken as well to keep both the staff and customers as safe as possible.

According to the Chicago Tribune, restaurants and bars that do not follow the rules could be looking at a $10,000 fine from the city. However, the focus right now is on educating owners and employees to avoid that.