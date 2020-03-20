Respiratory therapists, ventilators both in high demand as virus spreads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The need for ventilators to help treat COVID-19 patients has dominated headlines.

But what about the workers who operate them?

There are 120,000 respiratory therapists around the United States.

One of the symptoms of the virus is “shortness of breath” so ventilators and the people who operate them are in high demand.

Tashameek Morgan has been a respiratory therapist for 10 years.

She said it is a field that usually gets ignored but is now at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Within the last week it’s been so crazy,” she said.

She said she was offered a job in California that would start Monday and pay $70 an hour. And that’s just one of the offers she’s received.

She said it is a reflection of the time and the medical industry scrambling to fight a pandemic growing by the day.

“We are not scared,” she said. “We just want to protect ourselves and our patients.”