Residents prepare for stay-at-home advisories in Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO — Residents in Chicago and suburban Cook County made last-minute preparations Sunday ahead of a 30-day stay-at-home advisory taking effect tomorrow morning.

Despite the cold, windy and rainy weather, the Costco near Ashland Avenue and Roosevelt Drive was busy Sunday as many are again stocking up on food and other essentials, similar to what we saw back in the spring.

“No one knows what’s really going to happen, you just kind of have to prepare yourself for the worst,” shopper Ramon Ponce said.

Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities such as work, school, going to the grocery store, getting tested for COVID-19 or going to the doctor.

Additionally, residents are being asked to avoid gathering with those outside their immediate household and to cancel Thanksgiving plans.

The advisories fall short of full stay-at-home orders or lockdowns, but officials are hoping residents will comply to get a handle on rising case counts and hospital admissions which have climbed for the last 10 days.

Non-essential travel is also discouraged during that time and businesses are being asked to allow employees to work from home if possible.

This all comes on top of Governor Pritzker’s mitigations banning indoor dining and bar service across most of the state.

In announcing her “Protect Chicago Strategy” earlier this week, Mayor Lightfoot said she hopes people will heed this stay-at-home recommendation so more stringent measures aren’t needed.

The advisory takes effect at 6 a.m. Monday morning, and lasts for 30 days.