Resident in Lake County assisted living facility dies as COVID-19 spreads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — Clusters of COVID-19 cases are spreading at a number of long term care facilities in Lake County.

Friday a female resident of the Cedar Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lake Zurich died.

Employees at the facility said the first positive COVID-19 case was confirmed Monday and since then more residents have tested positive.

It is unknown if the woman had tested positive for the virus.

Lake County has reported the following numbers:

11 positive COVID-19 cases at a long term care facility in Lake Zurich: 9 residents and 2 staff.

2 cases in Wauconda: 1 staff member and 1 resident.

4 cases at a facility in Lincolnshire: all staff members.

And one resident at a facility in Gurnee, with 3 staff who have COVID-19 like illnesses.

The Lake County Health Department is no longer identifying these facilities by name, but employees at Cedar Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care in Lake Zurich, which is home to 65 residents, confirmed their outbreak to WGN News.

An employee who wanted to remain anonymous said two staff members who tested positive are an office worker and a kitchen staff member, who also delivers meals. And that person came to work sick with a cough.

The company that manages the facility, Spectrum Retirement Communities, said it needs 1,000 masks and medical gowns, and 5,000 gloves. They are also asking for trained personnel, particularly registered nurses, who can fill in for staff who have the virus or suspect they are sick.

The employee WGN News spoke with by phone said the company is providing workers with gloves and N-95 masks, but were told to try to wear that mask for as many days as possible because the supply is so diminished.