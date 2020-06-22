Reservations required at Lincoln Park Zoo, Brookfield Zoo with both reopening in Phase 4

CHICAGO – Reservations at Lincoln Park and Brookfield zoos will be required when both reopen in Phase 4.

Lincoln Park Zoo will reopen to the public on June 29. Exclusive members can go from June 26-28.

Free reservations will be required at lpz.eventbrite.com.

Social distancing guidelines must be maintained with no groups larger than 10 people. The zoo has established one way foot traffic patterns to help with social distancing and face masks will be required on everyone 2 years old and older.

Some areas of the zoo will be closed.

At Brookfield Zoo, the general public will be admitted start on July 8. Zoo members can go beginning on July 1.

Like Lincoln Park Zoo, Brookfield Zoo is requiring face masks for guests 2 and older and is also requiring reservations.

Brookfield Zoo is instituting a cashless environment with only debit and credit card transactions accepted at food cart and merchandise kiosks.

They will keep all indoor spaces, like animal buildings and restaurants, closed.

Admission to the zoo is $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for children 3-11 and $19.95 for seniors 65 and older. Parking is $15.