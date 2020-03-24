Researchers studying how blood of COVID-19 survivors can help current patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — When someone battles COVID-19 and wins, they have a unique gift that may help others beat this pathogen. Doctors hope to tap into the blood of survivors to offer other patients a way to wage an immune response to kill COVID-19 as well.

Convalescent plasma is a type of immune therapy dating back to the early 1900s but has become a therapy of hope for emerging infectious diseases like MERS, Ebola, and now, COVID-19 — essentially using the blood from one patient to make an immune booster for another.

Here’s how it works:

Hyperimmune globulins come from plasma of patients who have tested positive and then fought off an infection. First, doctors take blood from the patient once they have healed. Antibodies from the donor are separated out in the lab then transferred to a newly infected patient — or possibly to a healthy patient to prevent future infection. The antibodies seek out and destroy the virus brewing in the patient — waging war on the foreign infection and increasing the chance of recovery. But due to a lack of recovered patients in the United States, the process of developing this plasma could take months.

Takeda Pharmaceutical is looking for people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 and are no longer contagious.

If you are interested in donating plasma to support development of a therapy, contact the Takeda Medinfo Center at 1-877-takeda-7 (1-877-825-3327).