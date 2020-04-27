Researchers mark May 19 as date Illinois may be able to relax COVID-19 restrictions

CHICAGO — A new projection for when Illinois may start relaxing coronavirus restrictions could be three weeks away.

Researchers from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecast May 19 as a target for a drop in daily infection rates. But the day is fluid, depending on widespread testing, contact tracing, isolating cases and limiting large gatherings.

The research said the date will likely change as more information comes in. It also advises some states should not ease restrictions until late June and mid-July.

The Chicago Tribune reports the University of Washington has updated its projections, based on each state’s policies and demographics. The projected data can be found here.

But experts warn the precise data is still lacking, and the projections are uncertain.