Report: Pritzker expected to announce statewide indoor mask mandate, vaccine for school workers on Thursday

Governor JB Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide indoor mask mandate and new rules for state educators on Thursday, according to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to the newspaper, a source has revealed that the governor will also announce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all K-12 and higher education employees, in addition to a statewide indoor mask mandate for residents two and older.

The statewide mandate will be for gyms, schools, restaurants, bars, grocery stores and indoor venues.

Gov. Pritzker on Tuesday said he hoped a combination of increased vaccinations and masking would help Illinois avoid new restrictions.

“We’re consistently looking at the menu of options that we may need to impose in order to bring down the numbers,” Pritzker said Tuesday.