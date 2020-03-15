Report: Pistons forward Christian Wood becomes 3rd NBA player to test positive for COVID-19

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 22: Christian Wood #35 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Sacramento Kings at Little Caesars Arena on January 22, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. — Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood has tested positive for COVID, according to a report.

NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted that Wood recently faced off against Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who became the first NBA player to test positive. Gobert later infected his teammate Donovan Mitchell.

Sources told Charania that Wood has shown no symptoms and is doing well. Wood has had a breakthrough year for Detroit, averaging 13.1 PPG and 6.3 RPG.

The entire sports world is on pause as officials work to contain the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, Gov. Pritzker announced 18 more cases in Illinois.

