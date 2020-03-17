Report: NBA star Kevin Durant tests positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

NBA star Kevin Durant has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to NBA insider and Chicago-area native Shams Charania, Durant said that he is feeling fine.

“Everybody be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” he said.

Durant is one of four players on the Brooklyn Nets to contract the virus. Only one has experienced symptoms at this point.

Durant has not played this season after suffering an injury last year with the Warriors. He signed in free agency with the Brooklyn Nets prior to the start of the season.

In 12 NBA seasons, Durant has averaged 27 PPG, 7.1 RPG and 4.1 APG.

