Report: Mount Carmel shuts down campus, athletics due to COVID-19 until mid-March

CHICAGO – Mount Carmel has shut down its campus and athletics program until mid-March due to COVID-19, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Sources told the Sun Times school president Edward Hughes emailed staff on Wednesday night that the campus and all sports are shut down until March 16.

The football team, defending Class 7A state champions, will miss Week 1 of the season.

Mount Carmel was put on remote learning last week after a positive COVID-19 test of a student. Students returned this week, but another student tested positive for COVID-19.

Hughes confirmed that the two COVID-19 tests are unrelated.