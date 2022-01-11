Report: CDC to recommend wearing N95 or KN95 masks

CHICAGO — With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at all-time pandemic highs, the Washington Post reports the CDC may change it’s mask recommendation.

The agency may recommend people use the high protective N95 or KN95 masks.

The Office of Emergency Management along with the Chicago Health Department will be distributing 1.5 million KN95 masks to aldermanic offices and community groups Tuesday morning. To get a mask you have to go through your alderman’s office.

The Washington post says the CDC is looking into recommending people, if they can tolerate it, use the N95 or KN95 masks instead of cloth masks, but also said the best mask is the one worn consistently and correctly.

The recommendation is due to how contagious the Omicron variant is.

In the beginning of the pandemic, the CDC recommended cloth masks instead of the higher quality masks for fear there would be a shortage for health care workers. That is no longer the case.

The Washington Post story does not say when the CDC could be making it’s recommendation.