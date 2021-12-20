Renewed push for Chicagoans to get vaccines, booster shots as COVID-19 cases rise

With holiday gatherings looming and vaccinations and boosters lagging, Chicago health officials are making a push to help fight a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

While the city works to make the shot as convenient as possible for those still on the fence about the dose, the health department plans to host vaccination events at various clinics during Christmas week. A city-sponsored event in Uptown saw David Brings finally get the shot.

“I’m not anti-vaccination. I’m just lazy,” Brings said. “I don’t have insurance or anything. I’m not a computer guy. I don’t have a car, so this was great for me.”

Chicago health officials encourage people to get vaccinated and continue testing before gathering with family and friends for the holidays.

Fred Mangan told WGN News that he plans to do just that.

“I’m getting my booster and I hope all the info is correct and everything works out for me,” Mangan said.

Illinois now averages more than 10,000 new Covid cases a day, the highest since November 2020. The state is also averaging 46 deaths per day, the most since February.

“As people have gotten it, the numbers show that people who are vaccinated fair a lot better than people who don’t, so I’d do just about anything to keep going,” Mangan said.

Hospitalizations are on the rise, with mostly unvaccinated patients. IDPH reports just under 4,000 people are hospitalized, with 811 in the ICU. That’s the highest since this time last year.

“I think it’s the new normal. I think things, unfortunately, it’s going to mutate as long as there’s people,” Mangan said.

Omicron is just the latest variant to spread across the states rapidly. So far, 67% of eligible Chicagoans are fully vaccinated. But health officials say that number needs to rise to control Covid.

“Hopefully, they’ll turn out,” Mangan said. “I think people need to.”

A list of city vaccination sites include:

Tuesday, December 21

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic : 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic : 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. McDonald’s: 11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. GAP Community Center Food Pantry: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 22

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic : 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic : 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Garfield Community Service Center: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 23

CDPH Greater Lawn Immunization Clinic : 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CDPH Uptown Immunization Clinic: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago, visit www.chicago.gov/COVIDvax.