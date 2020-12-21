Relief bill to help Chicago music venues, small businesses

CHICAGO – With Congress agreeing to a $900 billion relief package, there’s disappointment that the checks aren’t bigger and didn’t come sooner, but for Chicago’s small music venues and stages – the package provides a lifeline.

As the co-chair of the Chicago Independent Venue League and the co-owner of Hideout, Katie Tuten has been advocating for federal help for months.

“It has been devastating to our industry,” Tuten said. “We had more than two million calls made to Congress, which is phenomenal.”

The “Save Our Stages” campaign worked and the agreement will reportedly include around $15 billion to help keep open independent music venues and theaters that have been shuttered for months.

“People don’t just go to a show they take an Uber, go to dinner at a restaurant so we are economic drivers in our neighborhoods,” Tuten said.

The bill reportedly includes direct payments to some, federal aid for the unemployed more than $280 billion for the paycheck protection program for small businesses and an extension of the eviction moratorium.

Dr. Chris Friend of the Heartland Alliance, a Chicago organization that works to end poverty and provide social services, says he’s disappointed Congress didn’t include money for state and local governments – especially as Chicago and Illinois struggle with big budget deficits.

“There’s no aid to cities or states,” Dr. Friend said. “That needs to be included.”

For some workers, looking for money in their pockets, the $600 check won’t help much with basic needs and bills that have piled up.

“$600 is just enough for food for the month for a family of four,” Brooklyn Conley said. “It’s definitely not enough to pay rent and bills and other expenses.”

Still, at music venues like the Hideout, it’s a start – even if the entire stimulus bill doesn’t exactly sweep you off your feet.

“While we’re the first to close and the last to open we’ll see you all on the dance floor,” Tuten said.

Venues like the Hideout have been providing space for virtual events as they try to get on the other side of the pandemic.

Owners feat it could be another lost summer as musicians wait to go back on tour until the fall.