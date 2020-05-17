Reavis High School holds social distancing graduation in parking lot

BURBANK, Ill. – Reavis High School held a social distance graduation in its parking lot Satuday.

It may be the safest graduation on record, with the entire class of 441 strong.

The road to graduation has been very different than previous classes. Finishing their senior years online, valedictorian Matt Diaz said it’s more difficult that he thought.

“It’s been a little difficult,” Diaz said. “Because all of us thrive being around each other. There’s a big thing about human contact and even in the academic setting, it’s hard to learn when you’re not physically in a classroom. But I think above all, our class has proven that we can conquer it.”

He has his sights set on medical school.

Nellie Ghosheh is the other valedictorian and hopes her name will someday be on an election ballot.

“I’m first generation, I come from a low-income family and I want to really make that all voices are represented at the table for all minorities, cultures and races,” Ghosheh said.

Her mom is thankful to be able to see her graduate.

“It’s a new experience for everyone. You don’t really know what’s to do you just go with the flow,” said Amal Asfur. “It’s something new for everyone.”

The ceremony stretched from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to get through everyone safely.

Though parents and family had to cheer and beep from the safety of their cars, their joy was still apparent.

“We’re very proud of him,” said Maron Diaz. “Very proud of the school. I’m glad in how it turned out.”

The students know they are making history.

“To think that in 20 years, our graduation would be a primary source in history class, to me, is kind of amazing,” said Gosheh.