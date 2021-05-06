Ravinia Festival announces 2021 summer lineup

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The Ravinia Festival announced the concert schedule for 2021 Thursday, celebrating reopening for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The summer festival will include 64 performances between July 1 and September 26, and marks the

85th concert season in the history of the oldest outdoor music festival in the country.

Tickets for 2021 performances will go on sale in two phases. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Ravinia’s website, ravinia.org, on June 16 for concerts between July 1 and August 15, and on July 21 for concerts after August 15.

Some highlights this year include Willie Nelson, Gladys Knight, The Beach Boys, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Train, Collective Soul, Better Than Ezra, Tonic, Ziggy Marley — among many more.

CLICK HERE: FULL RAVINIA SCHEDULE

New this season, all Metra trains on the Union Pacific North line will honor Ravinia tickets as train fares; patrons can show their concert e-ticket for a free train ride to and from the park on concert days.

Ravinia is located at 418 Sheridan Road in Highland Park.

For more info, visit: www.ravinia.org