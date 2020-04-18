Puzzle sales up as people look for activities to do at home

Demand for jigsaw puzzles is surging as COVID-19 is keeping millions of people indoors. Stores across the country are having a hard time keeping them on the shelves.

Jim Silver, CEO of TTPM: Toys, Tots, Pets and More, joined WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about toy sales amid the pandemic.

Puzzle sales are up 300% and the hottest Jim has ever seen in his 35 years in the business.

Ravensberger is largest puzzle seller, and they have puzzles that are bright and light colors, which are easier to build than dark and flat colors.

Cra-Z-Art Kodak puzzles are color coded on back so you can group sections together. It’s like getting hints, without being a cheat.

