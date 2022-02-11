Protest over mask mandate held outside Stevenson High School

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — A protest was held outside of Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire Friday afternoon, with community members pushing for the school to make masks optional.

“Whether someone wants to wear them or not I don’t think anyone should be telling them what to do,” attendee Andrew Shefner said.

In a letter shared with Stevenson High School families, administrators said they welcome community members to express themselves, although they revealed students showed concern over the protests just outside the school’s doors.

Similar rallies took place in Palatine and at Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville, where students organized a maskless walk-in.

Protesters want their districts to comply with a Central Illinois judge’s ruling to overturn Governor JB Pritzker’s mask mandate in schools.

Pritzker announced the statewide mask mandate would be lifted on February 28 for indoor spaces, although schools are not included in that decision.