Protest in Skokie calls for vaccine, mask mandate’s end

SKOKIE, Ill. — People against vaccine and mask mandates protested in Skokie as part of a series of protests set to commence in the suburbs.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Skokie public library in objection to vaccine and mask mandates authorized by the government, with much of their angst aimed at Gov. Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan was among those who spoke out Wednesday.

“The vaccine mandate is un-American,” Sullivan said. “We need to get back to freedom and responsibility.

Another protest is planned for Thursday in Palatine.