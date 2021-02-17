Programs launched in suburbs to help seniors with vaccine appointments

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A new addition to the Lake County call center will be getting underway soon to help seniors trying to set up vaccine appointments.

With many of the appointments being set up or rescheduled online, elderly residents are running into problems as they try to tackle the digital divide.

Several phone calls have prompted Lake County officials to create an additional wing to the county’s call center. It will be fully operational on Tuesday and will have specific hours in place for elderly residents only.

Around 100 volunteers will be answering their calls to walk them from the appointment setting process.

Buffalo Grove resident Ruth Fineman said she’s pretty tech savvy, but has found the entire process draining and frustrating.

“When I did find something and click on the time, it made me put in all the info and by the time I was done with the process, I lost that time,” said Fineman. “It’s so frustrating. So if I’m having trouble and I know how tot use the programs. I can’t imagine what some people are having too.”

The phone number is 847-377-8130. To volunteer at the program, email lakecountycallvolunteers@gmail.com.

In the western suburbs, Palos Park police have launched the “You are Not Alone” program. In it, police officers will make sure seniors, who have had a tough time setting or rescheduling appointments, receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those without internet access or who need assistance scheduling can call 833-308-1988 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

AARP Illinois is working with state and local lawmakers to make internet access more available as well as telehealth visits.