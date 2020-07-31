Processing of coronavirus tests at some Illinois mobile sites delayed

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the initial weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running out again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Health is responding to a coronavirus testing delay involving certain state-run sites.

Between July 12-24, processing of up to 3,800 tests sent to Reditus Labs have been delayed.

Impacted tests were taken in Aurora, Rolling Meadows, South Holland, Rockford, Bloomington, Peoria and East St. Louis.

Illinois health officials said they recommend you get a retest if you’re still waiting for results during the July 12-24 testing window from a state-run site.

IDPH is working closely with Reditus Labs to improve their interface with specimen collection at state-run sites and ensure the processing of specimens moves forward in a timely manner.

Specimens collected after July 24 are being processed and individuals will be promptly notified of their results.