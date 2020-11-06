Pritzker’s office announces possible COVID-19 exposure, governor currently isolating

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is currently in isolation after his office was notified Friday afternoon of a recent possible exposure to COVID-19.

The possible exposure was the result of an meeting involving the governor in a large conference room Monday, his office said. It took place in the governor’s office and Pritzker was tested Friday.

His office said the results of that test will be made public once available.

On Friday, Illinois health officials announced its highest single-day total in the state with 10,376 new cases of COVID-19 and 49 deaths. Since the pandemic began, 10,079 Illinoisans have died from the virus.

The governor’s office issued the following statement.

“The Governor’s Office was notified this afternoon of a recent exposure to COVID-19 and as result of that possible exposure is currently conducting contact tracing and following all necessary health protocols from IDPH. The exposure was the result of an external meeting with the Governor that took place on Monday in a large conference room in the Governor’s Office. The Governor was tested today and his results will be made public when available. The Governor is currently isolating pending his test results.”