Pritzker vows to test 10K a day; Opens more testing sites on South Side

CHICAGO — Thursday the state of Illinois announced new changes to who can be tested for COVID-19.

Governor JB Pritzker said he aims to test 10,000 people a day in the state for the virus.

“The state of Illinois has expanded those eligible to get a test to include anyone who has COVID-like symptoms,” Pritzker said at the daily briefing. “Even if you have not been given a doctors order.”

And medical facilities on the South Side of Chicago will more than quadruple their number of tests.

“(We will) broadly increase participation in testing to reflect our newfound capacities,” Pritzker said. “Especially in our African American communities and the communities that face significant structural challenges in accessing healthcare.”

The University of Chicago Medicine health system said new sites now have the capability to start accepting hundreds more people each day.

Brenda Battle is the Vice President of Urban Health Initiative at University of Chicago Medicine.

“Many had limited supplies and limited PPE and the equipment that they need to run the test,” she said. “And now we’re able to provide that support to them and train their teams in doing the test and providing the equipment that they need as well, so that enables us to expand the number of testing and expand the number of sites in which tests can actually be conducted.”

Pritzker said he aims to test 10,000 people a day throughout the state.

Medical professionals hope that this increased testing gives people some peace of mind.

These new guidelines are for the state-run testing labs. Each independent testing site may have different eligibility requirements.

Pritzker said the state locations will be available on their coronavirus website.