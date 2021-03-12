Pritzker suggests Illinois could outpace Biden’s goal on vaccinations as Democrats celebrate relief package

WASHINGTON — As President Joe Biden has outlined plans to accelerate production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Governor JB Pritzker suggested Friday Illinois could open up vaccine eligibility for all adults ahead of Biden’s schedule.

President Biden and leading Democrats celebrated a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief in the Rose Garden Friday following Biden’s first primetime address as President, where he promised all adult Americans will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1.

Governor Pritzker said Illinois could beat that deadline.

“I’m confident that not just by May 1, but maybe even a little bit earlier we could open it up to everyone in the state. Everyone that’s eligible,” Pritzker said.

The stimulus package includes direct payments to most Americans of $1,400 that is expected to hit bank accounts this weekend.

The bill also expands the child tax credit, extends unemployment benefits and sends billions of dollars to schools as well as state and local governments.

“This legislation will pave the way to filling in the gaps so, so many communities like ours can recover,” Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin said.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly joined a group of suburban mayors to praise the benefits of the plan on Friday.

“The rescue plan includes an amendment I proposed to allow new mothers to be covered by Medicaid payment benefits for up to one year post-partum,” Kelly said.

At a separate event, the victory lap continued with other members of the Illinois congressional delegation.

“There’s $86 billion for falling pensions. What does that mean for Illinois? 100,000 Illinois pensioners will be saved from devastation,” Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are slated to travel to several states next week in a campaign to promote the benefits directly to the American people.