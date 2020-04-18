Pritzker: State will make nursing home COVID cases information public

There have been numerous clusters of cases at more than 300 nursing homes across Illinois.

Late Friday, Governor JB Pritzker appeared on MSNBC and revealed that the state is planning to publicly post information on confirmed cases at all nursing homes.

The information will include both residents and staff cases.

That announcement is a reversal from earlier policies.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the AARP has asked the state to begin posting cases and death counts online for each nursing home. They argued the state had no transparency.